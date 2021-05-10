U.S. corn planting 67% complete; soybeans 42% -USDA
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said U.S. farmers had planted 67% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, matching the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll.
In a report released on Monday, the USDA said corn planting progress was up from 46% a week earlier and well ahead of the five-year average of 52%.
Pre-report trade estimates from 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters for the week ended Sunday ranged from 62% to 71%.
Soybean planting was 42% complete by Sunday, the USDA said, up from 24% a week earlier. The figure was ahead of the average analyst estimate of 40% and the five-year average of 22%.
"With cooler and drier conditions for much of last week, farmers made significant planting progress and are ahead of schedule this year," Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a statement. Iowa is the largest U.S. corn-producing state and the No. 2 soybean state.
The USDA rated 49% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week, while analysts on average had expected no change.
For spring wheat, the USDA said the crop was 70% planted, ahead of both the average trade estimate of 69% and the five-year average of 51%.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
USDA this week
Corn planted (percent)
67
62-71
46
67
Soybeans planted (percent)
40
36-46
24
42
Spring wheat planted (percent)
69
63-74
49
70
Winter wheat conditions*
48
47-50
48
49
*Percent good/excellent
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Peter Cooney)
((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
