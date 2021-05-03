Stocks

U.S. corn planting 46% complete; soybeans 24% -USDA

Julie Ingwersen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said U.S. farmers had planted 46% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, ahead of the average estimate of 44% in a Reuters analyst poll.

CHICAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said U.S. farmers had planted 46% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, ahead of the average estimate of 44% in a Reuters analyst poll.

In a report released on Monday, the USDA said corn planting progress was up from 17% a week earlier and well ahead of the five-year average of 36%.

Pre-report trade estimates from 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters for the week ended Sunday ranged from 37% to 53%.

Soybean planting was 24% complete by Sunday, the USDA said, just behind the average analyst estimate but ahead of the five-year average of 11%.

The USDA rated 48% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the previous week and in line with the average analyst expectation.

For spring wheat, the USDA said the crop was 49% planted, ahead of both the average trade estimate and the five-year average of 32%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn planted (percent)

44

37-53

17

46

Soybeans planted (percent)

25

17-34

8

24

Spring wheat planted (percent)

48

40-63

28

49

Winter wheat conditions*

48

47-49

49

48

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Peter Cooney)

