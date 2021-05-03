U.S. corn planting 46% complete; soybeans 24% -USDA
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said U.S. farmers had planted 46% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, ahead of the average estimate of 44% in a Reuters analyst poll.
In a report released on Monday, the USDA said corn planting progress was up from 17% a week earlier and well ahead of the five-year average of 36%.
Pre-report trade estimates from 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters for the week ended Sunday ranged from 37% to 53%.
Soybean planting was 24% complete by Sunday, the USDA said, just behind the average analyst estimate but ahead of the five-year average of 11%.
The USDA rated 48% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the previous week and in line with the average analyst expectation.
For spring wheat, the USDA said the crop was 49% planted, ahead of both the average trade estimate and the five-year average of 32%.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
USDA this week
Corn planted (percent)
44
37-53
17
46
Soybeans planted (percent)
25
17-34
8
24
Spring wheat planted (percent)
48
40-63
28
49
Winter wheat conditions*
48
47-49
49
48
*Percent good/excellent
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Peter Cooney)
