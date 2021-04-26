Stocks

U.S. corn planting 17% done, soy 8%; wheat ratings decline -USDA

Contributors
Karl Plume Reuters
Julie Ingwersen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. farmers were able to plant 17% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Updates with USDA figures

CHICAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. farmers were able to plant 17% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

In a report released on Monday, the USDA said corn planting progress was up from 8% a week earlier but behind the five-year average of 20%.

Pre-report trade estimates from 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters for the week ended April 25 ranged from 14% to 21%.

Soybean planting was 8% complete by Sunday, the USDA said, matching the average analyst estimate and ahead of the five-year average of 5%.

The USDA rated 49% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, a drop from 53% the previous week. Analysts on average had expected a smaller decline of 1 percentage point.

For spring wheat, the USDA said the crop was 28% planted, in line with trade expectations and ahead of the five-year average of 19%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn planted (percent)

17

14-21

8

17

Soybeans planted (percent)

8

6-11

3

8

Spring wheat planted (percent)

28

25-31

19

28

Winter wheat conditions*

52

49-53

53

49

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Karl Plume and Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Paul Simao and Peter Cooney)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular