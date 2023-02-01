U.S. corn offered lowest in tender from Egypt’s GASC -traders

Adds other offers, detail from paragraph four

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The lowest offer in the international tender from Egypt's state commodities buyer GASC to purchase an unspecified volume of corn on Wednesday was believed to be $300 a tonne FOB for corn sourced from the United States, traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house ADM.

No purchase has been reported and the result is expected later on Wednesday, they said.

Traders initially assessed these offers were submitted with supplier, volume in tonnes, expected origin, load port, price in dollars a tonne FOB, and any comment:

Supplier Tonnes Origin Port Price

ADM 60,000 U.S. U.S. Gulf $300.00

Egyptian African 50,000 Ukraine Not known $325.00 Rejected, tender terms not met

Cofco 50,000 Romania Constanta $322.00

Agro Chirnogi 30,000 Romania Constanta $316.00

Buildcom 50,000 Bulgaria Varna $320.77

Viterra 40,000 Argentina Renova $316.00

Egypt's GASC issued what traders said was its first-ever corn tender in January, buying 50,000 tonnes of Romanian corn.

Egyptian Supply Minister Ali Moselhy had said the corn will be sold to the private sector via Egypt's new commodities exchange in an effort to counter a feed shortage and inflation in the country.

GASC has also issued a separate tender to buy wheat on Thursday funded by the World Bank.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Sarah El Safty in Cairo; editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

