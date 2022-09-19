U.S. corn harvest 7% complete, soy 3%; ratings decline -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. corn harvest was 7% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly crop progress report on Monday, below the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 10% and just behind the five-year average of 8%.

Progress is most advanced in southern areas but combines have begun to roll in the heart of the Midwest as well. By state, the corn harvest was 2% complete in both Iowa and Illinois, the top two producers of the feed grain. US/COR

Weekend rains slowed the maturation of corn in portions of those states as well as northern Missouri, space technology company Maxar said in daily crop weather note.

The soybean harvest is also under way. The USDA reported the U.S. soy harvest as 3% complete, lagging the average analyst estimate of 5% and the five-year average, also 5%.

Condition ratings for both crops declined although analysts on average had expected no change. The government rated 52% of the U.S. corn crop and 55% of the soybean crop as good to excellent, each down 1 percentage point from the previous week.

The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil.

Farmers have begun planting winter wheat that will be harvested in 2023. The USDA said 21% of the crop had been seeded as of Sunday, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 20% and the five-year average of 17%.

The U.S. spring wheat harvest was 94% complete, the government said, up from 85% previously.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition*

53

52-54

53

52

Corn harvested (percent)

10

9-12

5

7

Soybeans condition*

56

55-57

56

55

Soybeans harvested (percent)

5

2-6

NA

3

Winter wheat planted (percent)

20

15-25

10

21

Spring wheat harvested (percent)

92

90-95

85

94

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen Editing by Mark Potter and Sam Holmes)

