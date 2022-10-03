U.S. corn harvest 20% complete, soy 22%; ratings steady -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. corn harvest was 20% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly crop progress report on Monday, behind the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 22% and the five-year average, also 22%.

The soybean harvest was farther ahead at 22% complete, surpassing the average analyst estimate of 20% but behind the five-year average of 25%.

Progress lagged in Illinois, the top U.S. soybean state and No. 2 corn state, despite a week of clear weather, as farmers waited for crops to mature. The Illinois corn harvest was 13% complete, compared with the five-year average of 29%, while 63% of the corn crop was mature, well behind the five-year average of 80%. The Illinois soy harvest was 10% complete, behind the five-year average of 26%. US/COR

In Iowa, the No. 1 corn state, the corn harvest was 11% finished, close to the five-year average of 12%, and the soybean harvest was 26% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 24%. US/SOY

Remnants of Hurricane Ian brought weekend rains to the Carolinas but dry weather prevailed across most of the Midwest corn and soy belt. The USDA rated 52% of the U.S. corn crop and 55% of the soybean crop in good to excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week and in line with trade expectations.

The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil.

Farmers continued planting winter wheat that will be harvested in 2023, although dry conditions worried farmers in the southern Plains. The USDA said 40% of the crop had been seeded as of Sunday, behind the average analyst estimate of 44% and the five-year average, also 44%.

In Kansas, the biggest U.S. winter wheat grower, subsoil moisture was short to very short in 88% of the state, the USDA said.

The U.S. spring wheat harvest is virtually over, reaching 96% complete by Sept. 25. US/WHE

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition*

52

51-53

52

52

Corn harvested (percent)

22

19-26

12

20

Soybeans condition*

55

54-56

55

55

Soybeans harvested (percent)

20

14-28

8

22

Winter wheat planted (percent)

44

41-48

31

40

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

