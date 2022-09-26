Commodities

U.S. corn harvest 12% complete, soy 8%; ratings steady

Christopher Walljasper Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

The U.S. corn harvest was 12% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly crop progress report on Monday, one percentage point behind the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 13% and two percentage points behind the five-year average of 14%.

CHICAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. corn harvest was 12% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly crop progress report on Monday, one percentage point behind the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 13% and two percentage points behind the five-year average of 14%.

Progress across the U.S. Midwest has picked up, but remains behind last year's pace, with the corn harvest 6% complete in Illinois and Indiana and 5% in Iowa. This week a year ago, Illinois had harvested 20% of its corn, Indiana had combined 14% and Iowa corn was 8% harvested.

The USDA reported the U.S. soy harvest as 8% complete, lagging the average analyst estimate of 11% and the five-year average of 13%.

Condition ratings for both crops were even versus a week earlier, in line with analyst expectations. The government rated 52% of the U.S. corn crop and 55% of the soybean crop as good to excellent.

The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil.

Farmers have begun planting winter wheat that will be harvested in 2023. The USDA said 31% of the U.S. winter wheat crop had been seeded as of Sunday, behind the average analyst estimate of 33% but ahead of the five-year average of 30%.

The U.S. spring wheat harvest was 96% complete, the government said, up from 94% previously.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition*

52

51-53

52

52

Corn harvested (percent)

13

11-16

7

12

Soybeans condition*

55

54-56

55

55

Soybeans harvested (percent)

11

7-13

3

8

Winter wheat planted (percent)

33

25-35

21

31

Spring wheat harvested (percent)

97

94-99

94

96

*Percent good/excellent

