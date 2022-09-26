U.S. corn harvest 12% complete, soy 8%; ratings steady
By Christopher Walljasper
CHICAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. corn harvest was 12% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly crop progress report on Monday, one percentage point behind the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 13% and two percentage points behind the five-year average of 14%.
Progress across the U.S. Midwest has picked up, but remains behind last year's pace, with the corn harvest 6% complete in Illinois and Indiana and 5% in Iowa. This week a year ago, Illinois had harvested 20% of its corn, Indiana had combined 14% and Iowa corn was 8% harvested.
The USDA reported the U.S. soy harvest as 8% complete, lagging the average analyst estimate of 11% and the five-year average of 13%.
Condition ratings for both crops were even versus a week earlier, in line with analyst expectations. The government rated 52% of the U.S. corn crop and 55% of the soybean crop as good to excellent.
The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil.
Farmers have begun planting winter wheat that will be harvested in 2023. The USDA said 31% of the U.S. winter wheat crop had been seeded as of Sunday, behind the average analyst estimate of 33% but ahead of the five-year average of 30%.
The U.S. spring wheat harvest was 96% complete, the government said, up from 94% previously.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
USDA this week
Corn condition*
52
51-53
52
52
Corn harvested (percent)
13
11-16
7
12
Soybeans condition*
55
54-56
55
55
Soybeans harvested (percent)
11
7-13
3
8
Winter wheat planted (percent)
33
25-35
21
31
Spring wheat harvested (percent)
97
94-99
94
96
*Percent good/excellent
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
((Christopher.Walljasper@thomsonreuters.com; 1 630 269 3072; Reuters Messaging: christopher.walljasper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.