U.S. corn 86% planted, near average pace; soybeans 66% -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. farmers had planted 86% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, ahead of the average estimate of 85% in a Reuters analyst poll and near the five-year average pace of 87%.

In its report released on Monday, the USDA said corn planting progress advanced from 72% a week earlier. Pre-report trade estimates from 13 analysts surveyed by Reuters ranged from 83% to 89%.

Farmers have seeded almost two-thirds of the corn crop in the last three weeks, accelerating after a slow start due to cold and wet conditions in April. Corn planting was just 22% complete by May 8, the USDA reported, far behind the five-year average pace of 50%.

For soybeans, planting was 66% complete by Sunday, the USDA said, up from 50% a week earlier. The figure was behind the average analyst estimate of 67% and the five-year average, also 67%.

Spring wheat planting was 73% complete, topping a range of trade expectations but still behind the five-year average of 92%. In North Dakota, by far the largest U.S. spring wheat producer, seeding was only 59% complete, compared with the state's five-year average of 91%. US/WHE

For winter wheat, the USDA rated 29% of the crop in good-to-excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week and in line with the average analyst estimate.

Despite the improvement, ratings are still among the lowest on record for this time of year. Winter wheat good-to-excellent ratings have been below 30% for the 21st week of the calendar year only three other times in USDA records dating to the late 1980s - in 2006, 1996 and 1989.

Drought persists in 58% of the U.S. winter wheat production area, the USDA said in a separate report, as the crop nears maturity. Most of the crop will be harvested in June and July.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

USDA 5-year avg.

Corn planted (percent)

85

83-89

72

86

87

Soybeans planted (percent)

67

62-71

50

66

67

Spring wheat planted (percent)

67

61-70

49

73

92

Winter wheat conditions*

29

27-33

28

29

NA

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)

