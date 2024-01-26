News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Core Consumer Price Growth Slows More Than Expected In December

January 26, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Annual U.S. consumer price growth came in unchanged in the month of December, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday, although the report also showed a bigger than expected slowdown in the annual rate of core consumer price growth.

The Commerce Department said consumer prices in December were up by 2.6 percent compared to the same month a year ago, unchanged from November and in line with economist estimates.

Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of growth by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, slowed to 2.9 percent in December from 3.2 percent in November. Economists had expected core price growth to decelerate to 3.0 percent.

The annual inflation readings, which are said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve, were included in the Commerce Department's monthly report on personal income and spending.

The report said personal income rose by 0.3 percent in December after climbing by 0.4 percent in November. The increase in income came in line with economist estimates.

The Commerce Department also said personal spending advanced by 0.7 percent in December following an upwardly revised 0.4 percent increase in November.

Economists had expected spending to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.