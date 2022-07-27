U.S. core capital goods orders increase solidly in June

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in June while shipments were solid, suggesting that business spending on equipment ended the second quarter on a strong footing despite rising interest rates and recession fears.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.5% last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. These so-called core capital goods orders increased 0.5% in May.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders would gain 0.2%.

Core capital goods shipments advanced 0.7% after rising 1.0% in May. Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the gross domestic product measurement.

Though shipments were partially boosted by higher prices, business spending on equipment likely contributed to GDP growth last quarter. The release on Thursday of the advance GDP report for the second quarter is expected to show the economy eked out a 0.5% annualized growth rate, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

A barely growing economy could heighten fears that a recession is around the corner. Indicators on housing and manufacturing have deteriorated in recent months.

The labor market is also losing steam, though it remains fairly tight. First-time filings for unemployment benefits are at an eight-month high.

The economy contracted at a 1.6% pace in the first quarter. Economic activity is cooling as the Federal Reserve aggressively tightens monetary policy to tame inflation. The U.S. central bank is expected to raise its policy rate by another 75 basis points later on Wednesday, which would bring the total interest rate hikes since March to 225 basis points.

