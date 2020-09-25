U.S. core capital goods orders increase more than expected in August
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in August and demand for the prior month was stronger than previously reported, pointing to a steady recovery in manufacturing.
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 1.8% last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Data for July was revised up to show these so-called core capital goods orders increasing 2.5% instead of 1.9% as previously estimated.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders gaining 0.5% in August.
