US Markets

U.S. core capital goods orders beat expectations in March

Contributor
Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

New orders for U.S.-made capital goods rebounded more than expected in March, suggesting that business spending on equipment ended the first quarter with strong momentum.

WASHINGTON, April 26(Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made capital goods rebounded more than expected in March, suggesting that business spending on equipment ended the first quarter with strong momentum.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased 1.0% last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. These so-called core capital goods orders fell 0.3% in February.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders rebounding 0.5%.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular