U.S. Consumers Just Got a $725 Billion Windfall. Here's How.

The fall in the price of oil, and the plunge in Treasury yields, should help households balance their books this year.

There is an important buffer item investors should consider when poring over the carnage from Monday’s selloff. Things are looking a little brighter for U.S. consumers.

That’s something investors can think about when planning what to do with their portfolios the rest of 2020.

Carnage is an apt term. Monday’s stock-market selloff was brutal and swift. Early on, stock-trading circuit breakers were triggered by a 7% decline, leading to a 15-minute pause in trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 2,000 points, or 7.8%. Roughly $2 trillion in market capitalization from the S&P 500 evaporated. It was an incredibly painful day.

The continuing Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, paired with the Saudi Arabian decision to increase oil output—sending crude prices plunging—catalyzed the stock-market disaster. Investors rushed to sell stocks and buy U.S. Treasurys, pushing yields of the entire Treasury note and bond complex below 1%, for the first time in history.

The good news—if investors are willing to hear it—is that two key costs for U.S. consumers are lower now. And personal spending still accounts for the bulk of U.S. economic output. U.S. consumers spend, roughly, $14 trillion a year on food, entertainment, gasoline, housing, education, insurance, and everything else.

Gasoline and housing just got a lot cheaper.

Cheaper oil, however, isn’t the boon it once was. “Lower oil prices are not as unambiguously positive for the U.S. economy as they once were,” Morgan Stanley economist Robert Rosener wrote in a Monday research report. He says the drop in oil prices adds about $125 billion to U.S. consumers’ wallets, amounting to about 0.8% of total consumer spending and 0.6% of gross domestic product.

But the U.S. produces a lot of oil as well, and the offset to higher consumer spending is reduced investment in the oil patch. “Oil and gas drilling in the U.S. now represents about 4% of business investment and 0.5% of GDP,” Rosener wrote.

The bottom line is that energy is a smaller positive than it was when the U.S. was a large net importer of oil.

Don’t forget about the Treasury bond yields, though. U.S. consumers spend more than five times as much on housing annually as on gasoline. And lower bond yields eventually translate into cheaper mortgages.

(Not everyone, of course, owns their home, but even landlords borrow to buy real estate. Falling interest rates affect the total cost of their operations and create the potential for lower rents.)

The gasoline bump might be $125 billion. The potential benefit from lower housing costs could be $600 billion. That’s a big positive for U.S. consumers.

Not every homeowner can refinance tomorrow, and landlords don’t pass savings on to renters immediately. People filling up their cars on Monday evening probably didn’t notice a 20% drop in the price at the pump. Still, the benefits will start to accrue to the economy over the course of the year.

“Free mortgages and [cheap] gas,” Smead Capital’s Bill Smead told Barron’s, underscoring the idea of the rout’s twin benefits for consumers. Zero-percent 30-year mortgage rates certainly aren’t his base case, but he remains a big believer in the Main Street economy.

Now he’s looking more closely at home-building stocks.

That sounds like a good place to start. Lennar (ticker: LEN) stock, for instance, dropped 11.5% Monday. Investors should take a closer look at the sector, either now, or in a couple of months, when stock-market volatility subsides.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

