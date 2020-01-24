U.S. consumer watchdog curtails its power to pursue 'abusive' behavior

The U.S. consumer financial watchdog on Friday outlined how it would define "abusive" practices when overseeing companies, in another win for the industry, which has long complained that the agency has overstepped its remit by applying the term far too aggressively.
