U.S. consumer spending rises moderately, wages flat

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK MAKELA

U.S. consumer spending rose marginally in September while wages were unchanged, which could cast doubts on consumers' ability to continue driving the economy amid a deepening slump in business investment.

