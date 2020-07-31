U.S. consumer spending rises for second straight month in June

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased for second straight month in June, setting up consumption for a rebound in the third quarter, though the recovery could be limited by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the end of expanded unemployment benefits.

The Commerce Department said on Friday that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 5.6% last month after a record 8.5% jump in May as more businesses reopened.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending advancing 5.5% in June.

(editing by John Stonestreet)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.