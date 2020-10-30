US Markets

U.S. consumer spending beats expectations in September

U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in September, but a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the nation could slow spending in the fourth quarter.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 1.4% last month after gaining 1% in August, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rising 1% in September.

