U.S. Consumer Sentiment Unexpectedly Improves In March

(RTTNews) - The University of Michigan released revised data on Thursday showing an unexpected improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of March.

The report said the consumer sentiment index for March was upwardly revised to 79.4 from the preliminary reading of 76.5. Economists had expected the reading to be unrevised.

With the unexpected upward revision, the consumer sentiment index for March is now above the final February reading of 76.9.

The current economic conditions index climbed to 82.5 in March from 79.4 in February, while the index of consumer expectations rose to 77.4 in March from 75.2 in February.

