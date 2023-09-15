News & Insights

US Markets

U.S. consumer sentiment slips again but inflation outlook improves

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

September 15, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by Dan Burns for Reuters ->

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment edged lower for a second straight month in September but their economic outlook brightened modestly as household expectations for near-term inflation fell to the lowest in more than a year, a survey released on Friday showed.

The University of Michigan's preliminary reading of its Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to 67.7 this month from a final reading of 69.5 in August. That was below the median forecast of 69.1 among economists polled by Reuters.

The survey's barometer of current economic conditions fell, but its gauge of consumer expectations edged higher.

"Both short-run and long-run expectations for economic conditions improved modestly this month, though on net consumers remain relatively tentative about the trajectory of the economy," survey director Joanne Hsu said in a statement.

The survey's one-year inflation expectation fell to 3.1% - the lowest since March 2021 - from 3.5%, while the five-year inflation outlook slid to a one-year low of 2.7% from 3.0%.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Daniel.Burns@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.