Markets
USD

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rises Amid Improvement In Expectations

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - With an improvement in consumer expectations more than offsetting concerns about current conditions, the University of Michigan released a report on Friday showing a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of October.

The preliminary report said the consumer sentiment index rose to 81.2 in October from the final September reading of 80.4. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 80.5.

The bigger than expected increase by the headline index came as the index of consumer expectations climbed to 78.8 in October from 75.6 in September, reaching its highest level since March.

On the other hand, the report said the current economic conditions index fell to 84.9 in October after jumping to 87.8 in September.

"Slowing employment growth, the resurgence in covid-19 infections, and the absence of additional federal relief payments prompted consumers to become more concerned about the current economic conditions," said Surveys of Consumers chief economist Richard Curtin.

Curtin added, "Those concerns were largely offset by continued small gains in economic prospects for the year ahead."

On the inflation front, the report said one-year inflation expectations inched up to 2.7 percent in October from 2.6 percent in September, while five-year inflation expectations fell to 2.4 percent from 2.7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular