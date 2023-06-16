News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Improves Much More Than Expected In June

June 16, 2023 — 10:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed U.S. consumer sentiment has improved by much more than expected in the month of June.

The University of Michigan said is consumer sentiment index climbed to 63.9 in June from 59.2 in May. Economists had expected in the index to inch up to 60.0.

"Consumer sentiment lifted 8% in June, reaching its highest level in four months, reflecting greater optimism as inflation eased and policymakers resolved the debt ceiling crisis," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.

"As it stands, though, sentiment remains low by historical standards as income expectations softened," she added. "A majority of consumers still expect difficult times in the economy over the next year."

The bigger than expected increase by the headline index came as the current economic conditions index rose to 68.0 in June from 64.9 in May, while the index of consumer expectations jumped to 61.3 in June from 55.4 in May.

The report also showed a significant decrease in year-ahead inflation expectations, which tumbled to 3.3 percent in June from 4.2 percent in May, hitting the lowest level since March 2021.

Five-year inflation expectations edged down to 3.0 percent in June from 3.1 percent in May, again staying within the narrow 2.9-3.1 percent range for 22 of the last 23 months.

"Long-run inflation expectations remained elevated relative to the 2.2-2.6% range seen in the two years pre-pandemic," said Hsu.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.