US Markets

U.S. consumer sentiment edges up in October

Contributor
Dan Burns Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment inched up to a seven-month high in early October as an uptick in expectations for better economic prospects in the future outweighed a reversal in assessments of current conditions, a survey released Friday showed.

The Univeristy of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers said its preliminary index reading for October climbed to 81.2 from a final September level of 80.4. It was the highest level since March and modestly exceeded the median expectation of economists in a Reuters poll of 80.5.

The increase was led by a gain in the expectations index to 78.8, again the highest since March, from 75.6 in September. Economists were looking for a reading of 76.5. The current conditions index, meanwhile, slid to 84.9 from 87.8 and was short of a Reuters estimate of 88.5.

"Slowing employment growth, the resurgence in COVID-19 infections, and the absence of additional federal relief payments prompted consumers to become more concerned about the current economic conditions," Surveys of Consumers Chief Economist Richard Curtin said. "Those concerns were largely offset by continued small gains in economic prospects for the year ahead."

(Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Daniel.Burns@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Economy

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular