U.S. consumer sentiment drops in early February, coronavirus blamed

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early March as households responded to the coronavirus pandemic and steep declines in stock market prices, a survey showed on Friday.

The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index fell 5.0% to a reading of 95.9. This was however somewhat higher than what economists had expected, with a Reuters poll forecasting sentiment dropping to 95.0 early this month.

The University of Michigan said while the initial response to the coronavirus "has not generated the type of economic panic among consumers that was present in the runup to the Great Recession," it noted that "the data suggest that additional declines in confidence are still likely to occur as the spread of the virus continues to accelerate."

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8315; Reuters Messaging: lucia.mutikani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.