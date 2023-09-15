News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Deteriorates More Than Expected In September

September 15, 2023 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Preliminary data released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated by more than expected in the month of September.

The report said the consumer sentiment index fell to 67.7 in September from 69.5 in August. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 69.1.

The bigger than expected drop by the headline index came as the current economic conditions index plunged to 69.8 in September from 75.7 in August.

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan said the index of consumer expectations rose to 66.3 in September from 65.5 in August.

"Sentiment this month was characterized by divergent movements across index components and across demographic groups with little net change from last month," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.

She added, "Notably, though, both short-run and long-run expectations for economic conditions improved modestly this month, though on net consumers remain relatively tentative about the trajectory of the economy."

The report also said year-ahead inflation expectations tumbled to 3.1 percent in September from 3.5 percent in August, hitting the lowest level since March 2021.

Long-run inflation expectations also fell to 2.7 percent in September from 3.0 percent in August, falling below the narrow 2.9-3.1 percent range for only the second time in the last 26 months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.