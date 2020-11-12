U.S. Consumer Prices Unchanged In October

(RTTNews) - Reflecting many offsetting increases and decreases, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. consumers came in flat in the month of October.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index was unchanged in October after rising by 0.2 percent in September. Economists had expected another 0.2 percent uptick.

Excluding food and energy prices, consumer prices were still flat in October after edging up by 0.2 percent in September. Core prices were also expected to inch up by another 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.