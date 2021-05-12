U.S. consumer prices surge in April

US Markets

U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected as booming demand amid a reopening economy pushed against supply constraints, which could fuel financial market fears of a lengthy period of higher inflation.

The consumer price index jumped 0.8% last month after rising 0.6% in March, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI soared 0.9%. The so-called core CPI rose 0.3% in March.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the overall CPI climbing 0.2% and the core CPI rising 0.3%.

