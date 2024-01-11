News & Insights

U.S. Consumer Prices Rise Slightly More Than Expected In December

January 11, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - A highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of December.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.3 percent in December after inching up by 0.1 percent in November. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices still rose by 0.3 percent in December, matching the increase seen in November as well as economist estimates.

The report also showed the annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 3.4 percent in December from 3.1 percent in November. The annual rate of growth was expected to tick up to 3.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the annual rate of growth by core consumer prices slowed to 3.9 percent in December from 4.0 percent in November. Economists had expected the pace of core price growth to decelerate to 3.8 percent.

