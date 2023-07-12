News & Insights

U.S. Consumer Prices Rise Slightly Less Than Expected In June

July 12, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of June, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in June after inching up by 0.1 percent in May. Economists had expected consumer prices to climb by 0.3 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices still increased by 0.2 percent in June after rising by 0.4 percent in May. Core consumer prices were also expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

The report also showed the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 3.0 percent in June from 4.0 percent in May. Economists had expected the rate of growth to slow to 3.1 percent.

The annual rate of core consumer price growth also decelerated to 4.8 percent in June from 5.3 percent in May. The rate of growth was expected to slow to 5.0 percent.

