U.S. Consumer Prices Rise More Than Expected In September

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of September, according to a highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.4 percent in September after inching up by 0.1 percent in August. Economists had expected consumer prices to edge up by 0.2 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices climbed by 0.6 percent for the second month compared to expectations for a 0.5 percent advance.

The report also showed the annual rate of growth by consumer prices slowed to 8.2 percent in September from 8.3 percent in August, although the annual rate of growth by core prices accelerated to 6.6 percent from 6.3 percent.

