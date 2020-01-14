U.S. Consumer Prices Rise Less Than Expected In December

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly less than anticipated in the month of December, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in December after climbing by 0.3 percent in November. Economists had been expecting another 0.3 percent increase.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices inched up by 0.1 percent in December after rising by 0.2 percent in November. Core prices had been expected to rise by another 0.2 percent.

