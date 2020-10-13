U.S. Consumer Prices Rise In Line With Estimates In September

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in the U.S. showed a modest increase in the month of September, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday, with the uptick in prices matching economist estimates.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in September after climbing by 0.4 percent in August.

Prices for used cars and trucks spiked by 6.7 percent, accounting for most of the monthly increase by the headline index.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices still edged up by 0.2 percent in September following the 0.4 percent growth seen in August. The uptick in core prices also matched estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.