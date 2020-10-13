Markets
USD

U.S. Consumer Prices Rise In Line With Estimates In September

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in the U.S. showed a modest increase in the month of September, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday, with the uptick in prices matching economist estimates.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in September after climbing by 0.4 percent in August.

Prices for used cars and trucks spiked by 6.7 percent, accounting for most of the monthly increase by the headline index.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices still edged up by 0.2 percent in September following the 0.4 percent growth seen in August. The uptick in core prices also matched estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular