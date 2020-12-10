Markets
U.S. Consumer Prices Rise 0.2% In November

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest increase in U.S. consumer prices in the month of November.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in November after coming in unchanged in October. The uptick in consumer prices matched economist estimates.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices still edged up by 0.2 percent in November after showing no change in the previous month. Economists had expected core prices to inch up by 0.1 percent.

