U.S. consumer prices increase steadily in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices rose moderately in January and underlying inflation remained benign as the pandemic continues to be a drag on the labor market and services industry.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday its consumer price index increased 0.3% last month after climbing 0.4% in December. In the 12 months through January the CPI rose 1.4% after a similar gain in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI rising 0.3% and increasing 1.5% year-on-year.

