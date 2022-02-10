U.S. Consumer Prices Increase Slightly More Than Expected In January

Markets
(RTTNews) - Reflecting higher prices for food, electricity, and shelter, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. consumer prices increased by slightly more than expected in the month of January.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.6 percent in January, matching the upwardly revised advance seen in December.

Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.5 percent, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.

With the slightly bigger than expected monthly increase, the annual rate of growth in consumer prices accelerated to 7.5 percent in January, the biggest spike since February of 1982.

The report showed core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also advanced by 0.6 percent in January, matching the increase seen in December. Economists had expected core prices to rise by 0.5 percent.

The annual rate of growth in core prices accelerated to 6.0 percent in January from 5.5 percent in December, showing the biggest jump since August of 1982.

