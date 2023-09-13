News & Insights

U.S. Consumer Prices Increase In Line With Estimates In August

September 13, 2023 — 08:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a highly anticipated report on Wednesday showing U.S. consumer prices increased in line with economist estimates in the month of August.

The report said the consumer price index climbed by 0.6 percent in August after inching up by 0.2 percent in July. The price growth matched expectations.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent in August after edging up by 0.2 percent in July. Economists had expected another 0.2 percent uptick.

The Labor Department also said the annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 3.7 percent in August from 3.2 percent in July. The annual rate of growth was expected to accelerate to 3.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of growth by core consumer prices slowed to 4.3 percent in August from 4.7 percent in July, in line with economist estimates.

