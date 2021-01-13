US Markets

U.S. consumer prices increase in December

Lucia Mutikani Reuters
U.S. consumer prices increased in December, with households paying more for gasoline, though underlying inflation remained tame as the economy battled a raging COVID-19 pandemic, which has weighed on the labor market and the services industry.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday its consumer price index increased 0.4% last month after gaining 0.2% in November. In the 12 months through December the CPI rose 1.4% after increasing 1.2% in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI shooting up 0.4% and rising 1.3% year-on-year.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

