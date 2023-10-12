News & Insights

U.S. Consumer Prices Climb Slightly More Than Expected In September

October 12, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed consumer prices in the U.S. rose by slightly more than expected in the month of September.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.4 percent in September after increasing by 0.6 percent in August. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent in September, matching the increase seen in August as well as economist estimates.

The report also said the annual rate of consumer price growth was unchanged at 3.7 percent, while the annual rate of core consumer price growth slowed to 4.1 percent in September from 4.3 percent in August.

