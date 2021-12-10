Markets
U.S. Consumer Prices Climb Slightly More Than Expected In November

(RTTNews) - Reflecting broad based price growth, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing U.S. consumer prices increased by slightly more than expected in the month of November.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.8 percent in November following a 0.9 percent advance in October. Economists had expected consumer prices to increase by 0.7 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.5 percent in November after climbing by 0.6 percent in October. The increase in core prices matched economist estimates.

The report also showed the annual rate of growth in consumer prices accelerated to 6.8 percent in November from 6.2 percent in October, reflecting the biggest jump since June of 1982.

Core consumer prices in November were up by 4.9 percent compared to the same month a year ago, showing the biggest annual increase since June of 1991.

