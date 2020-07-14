U.S. Consumer Prices Climb More Than Expected In June

(RTTNews) - Partly reflecting a substantial rebound in gasoline prices, the Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing a slightly bigger than expected increase in U.S. consumer prices in the month of June.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.6 percent in June after edging down by 0.1 percent in May. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.5 percent.

Excluding higher prices for food and energy, the core consumer price index ticked up by 0.2 percent in June after slipping by 0.1 percent in May. Core prices were expected to inch up by 0.1 percent.

