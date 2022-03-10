U.S. Consumer Price Growth Reaches 40-Year High In February

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a continued acceleration in the annual rate of U.S. consumer price growth in the month of February.

The report showed the annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 7.9 percent in February from 7.5 percent in January, reaching the highest rate since January 1982.

"The Russia-Ukraine war adds further fuel to the blazing rate of inflation via higher energy, food, and core commodity prices that are turbo charged by a worsening in supply chain problems," said Kathy Bostjancic, Chief US Financial Economist at Oxford Economics.

"This will lead to a higher near-term peak in inflation and a slower descent through 2022 than previously envisaged," she added. "Our modeling work suggests consumer prices rise closer to 6.5% on average in 2022 after a 4.7% rise in 2021."

The faster year-over-year price growth came as consumer prices climbed by 0.8 percent in February after rising by 0.6 percent in January. The increase in prices matched economist estimates.

The monthly advance in consumer prices was led by a spike in energy prices, which shot up by 3.5 percent in February after climbing by 0.9 percent in January.

Food prices also showed a notable increase, jumping by 1.0 percent in February following a 0.8 percent advance in the previous month.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.5 percent in February following a 0.6 percent increase in January. The core price growth also matched expectations.

A 0.5 percent increase in prices for shelter contributed to the core price growth along with higher prices for recreation, household furnishings and operations, motor vehicle insurance, personal care, and airline fares.

The annual rate of core consumer price growth accelerated to 6.4 percent in February from 6.0 percent in January, showing the fastest growth since August 1982.

Next Tuesday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release a separate report on producer prices in the month of February. Economists currently expect producer prices to increase by 0.8 percent.

