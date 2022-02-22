US Markets

U.S. consumer confidence slips in February

Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. consumer confidence fell for a second straight month in February, with fewer consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles and go on vacation over the next six months amid concerns about the short-term economic outlook.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index dipped to a reading of 110.5 this month from a downwardly revised 111.1 in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index decreasing to 110.0 from the previously reported reading of 113.8 in January.

"Expectations about short-term growth prospects weakened further, pointing to a likely moderation in growth over the first half of 2022," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board in Washington. "Meanwhile, the proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles, major appliances, and vacations over the next six months all fell."

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

