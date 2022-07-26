US Markets

U.S. consumer confidence slips further in July

Contributor
Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

U.S. consumer confidence fell for a third straight month in July amid persistent worries about higher inflation and rising interest rates, pointing to slower economic growth at the start of the third quarter.

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence fell for a third straight month in July amid persistent worries about higher inflation and rising interest rates, pointing to slower economic growth at the start of the third quarter.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index dropped 2.7 points to a reading of 95.7 this month.

The survey's present situation index, based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, fell to 141.3 from 147.2 in June. Its expectations index, based on consumers' short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, ticked down to 65.3 from 65.8 last month.

"Concerns about inflation, rising gas and food prices, in particular, continued to weigh on consumers," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board in Washington. "Looking ahead, inflation and additional rate hikes are likely to continue posing strong headwinds for consumer spending and economic growth over the next six months."

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular