US Markets

U.S. consumer confidence rebounds in June, but rising COVID-19 infections a worry

Contributor
Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Adds details from survey

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence grew more than expected in June, strengthening views that the economic downturn was likely over, though rising COVID-19 infections threatened to derail the budding recovery.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index rose to a reading of 98.1 this month from a downwardly revised 85.9 in May. Still, confidence remains 34.5 points below its pre-pandemic level. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index would rise to 91.8 in June.

"Consumers are less pessimistic about the short-term outlook, but do not foresee a significant pickup in economic activity," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board.

"Faced with an uncertain and uneven path to recovery, and a potential COVID-19 resurgence, it’s too soon to say that consumers have turned the corner and are ready to begin spending at pre-pandemic levels.”

The survey's present situation measure, based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, jumped to a reading of 86.2 this month from 68.4 in May.

The expectations index based on consumers' short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions jumped to 106.0 from a reading of 97.6 in May.

The percentage of consumers expecting an increase in income climbed to 15.1% this month from 14.6% in May and the proportion anticipating a drop fell to 14.4% from 15.4%.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8315; Reuters Messaging: lucia.mutikani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Coronavirus

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular