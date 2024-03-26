News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Consumer Confidence Index Edges Slightly Lower In March

March 26, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence in the U.S. edged slightly lower in the month of March, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index slipped to 104.7 in March from a downwardly revised 104.8 in February.

Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to come in unchanged compared to the 106.7 originally reported for the previous month.

The modest decrease by the headline index came as an improvement in consumers' assessment of the present situation was offset by more pessimistic views about the future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.