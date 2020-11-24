US Markets

U.S. consumer confidence falls in November-survey

Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK MAKELA

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence fell more than expected in November likely as a widespread surge in new COVID-19 infections and business restrictions outweighed encouraging news on vaccines.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 96.1 this month from 101.4 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index falling to a reading of 98 in November. The index was at 132.6 in February.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

