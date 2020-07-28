U.S. consumer confidence falls in July

(Repeats with no change to text)

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in July amid a flare-up in COVID-19 infections across the country, which is threatening the economy's recovery from an unprecedented recession caused by the pandemic.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 92.6 this month from a upwardly revised 98.3 in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index would drop to 94.5 in July from the previously reported 98.1 in June.

