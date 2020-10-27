US Markets

U.S. consumer confidence dips in October

Contributor
Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. consumer confidence fell in October, in line with expectations that economic activity would slow in the fourth quarter as the boost from fiscal stimulus fades.

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence fell in October, in line with expectations that economic activity would slow in the fourth quarter as the boost from fiscal stimulus fades.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index slipped to reading of 100.9 this month from 101.3 in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising to a reading of 102.0 in October.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8315; Reuters Messaging: lucia.mutikani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular