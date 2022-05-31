US Markets

U.S. consumer confidence dips in May - survey

Contributor
Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

U.S. consumer confidence eased slightly in May as concerns about high inflation persisted and perceptions of the labor market softened a bit, a survey showed on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence eased slightly in May as concerns about high inflation persisted and perceptions of the labor market softened a bit, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index slipped to a reading of 106.4 this month. Data for April was revised higher to show the index at 108.6 instead of the previous reported reading of 107.3.

"The decline in the Present Situation Index was driven solely by a perceived softening in labor market conditions," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board in Washington. "By contrast, views of current business conditions, which tend to move ahead of trends in jobs, improved."

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular