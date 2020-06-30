U.S. consumer confidence beats expectations in June

US Markets

U.S. consumer confidence increased more than expected in June, strengthening views that the economic downturn was likely over, though rising COVID-19 infections threaten to derail the budding recovery.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index rose to a reading of 98.1 this month from a downwardly revised 85.9 in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising to 91.8 in June from the previously reported reading of 86.6 in May.

