Markets
USD

U.S. Construction Spending Unexpectedly Edges Slightly Lower In February

April 03, 2023 — 11:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Monday unexpectedly showed a slight decrease in U.S. construction spending in the month of February.

The report said construction edged down by 0.1 percent to an annual rate of $1.844 trillion in February after climbing by 0.4 percent to a revised rate of $1.845 trillion in January.

Economists had expected construction spending to be unchanged compared to the 0.1 percent dip originally reported for the previous month.

The modest decrease in construction spending came as spending on public construction slipped by 0.2 percent to an annual rate of $391.0 billion.

Spending on educational construction slumped by 0.9 percent to a rate of $84.6 billion, more than offsetting a 0.3 percent increase in spending on highway construction to a rate of $120.6 billion.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said spending on private construction was virtually unchanged from the previous month at an annual rate of $1.453 trillion.

While spending on residential construction slid by 0.6 percent to a rate of $852.1 billion, spending on non-residential construction climbed by 0.7 percent to a rate of $601.0 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.